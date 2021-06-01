Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 142 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.