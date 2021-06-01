Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BlackLine by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BlackLine by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.