Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 202,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Partners Bancorp by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

