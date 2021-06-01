Patria Investments (PAX) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 69 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Patria Investments to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 32.52 Patria Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.19 million 18.88

Patria Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.88% 32.96% 12.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 639 2923 3081 115 2.40

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patria Investments rivals beat Patria Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

