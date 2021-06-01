Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

