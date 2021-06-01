Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.79. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
