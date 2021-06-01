Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 29th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $169.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.79. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

