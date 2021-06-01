Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $748.13

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 748.13 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 840.70 ($10.98). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 818.20 ($10.69), with a volume of 1,805,873 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 826.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 748.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

