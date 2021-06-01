Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.51 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Pendle has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $1,729.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.