Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,164. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

