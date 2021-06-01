Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,164. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
