Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.11. 11,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $1,123,186. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.