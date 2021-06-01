Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 23,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

