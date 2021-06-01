Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 29th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

