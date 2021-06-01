Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $47.54.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $236,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

