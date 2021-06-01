Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

OLLI opened at $86.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

