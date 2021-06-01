Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

