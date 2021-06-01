Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 554.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

