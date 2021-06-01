Pitcairn Co. Invests $2.22 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $289.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

