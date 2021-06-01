Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $476.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.91 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

