Pitcairn Co. Sells 35,484 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,484 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

