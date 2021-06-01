Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

VZ opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

