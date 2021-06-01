PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,657 shares of company stock worth $11,966,315. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.