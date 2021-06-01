Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$24,000.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,000.

Paul Edmund Franzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, May 29th, Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

PBL traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.09. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52 week low of C$14.93 and a 52 week high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

