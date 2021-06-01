PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $36,581.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.