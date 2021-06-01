PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,330.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $9,330.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.63 or 0.07189114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.89 or 0.01875981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.06 or 0.00499782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00186178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.00734796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00467718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00426129 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,261,447 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

