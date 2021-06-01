Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in May

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,922,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 29th total of 2,811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.7 days.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

