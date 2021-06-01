Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

PD opened at C$39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.86. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$14.60 and a 52-week high of C$39.55.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

