Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.