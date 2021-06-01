Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 179,621 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $48,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

