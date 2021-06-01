Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $45,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

