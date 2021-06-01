Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $47,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

