Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $49.98 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 62,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $49,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.