Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 372,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 269,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 276,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

