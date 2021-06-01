Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 73,252 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $51,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 379,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 265.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

