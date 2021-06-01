Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,210 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,008,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $46,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

