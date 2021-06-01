Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Prothena stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

