Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold a total of 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

