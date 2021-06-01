Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Elbit Systems Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Elbit Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 572.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

