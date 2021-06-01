Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of DKS opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Capital Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

