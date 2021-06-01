QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.