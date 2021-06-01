Quant (QNT) Price Hits $43.15 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $520.94 million and $9.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $43.15 or 0.00117136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.44 or 0.00831874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

