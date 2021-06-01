QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $116.84 million and $4.06 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

