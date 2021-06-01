QuickX Protocol Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $221,082.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,178,535% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

