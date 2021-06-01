Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Down 3.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.12. 37,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,737,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 45.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $2,438,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

