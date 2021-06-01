Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 316.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of FibroGen worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

FGEN opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

