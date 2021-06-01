Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 106,276 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 267.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $610,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,716,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

