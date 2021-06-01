Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.