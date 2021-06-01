Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 44,287 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 161.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,287 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

