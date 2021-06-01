Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $274.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

