Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,649 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $61,964,251 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

