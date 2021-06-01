Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $54.61 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

